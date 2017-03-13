Storyo App Named Finalist for 2017 SXSW “Release It”

Storyo, creators of story driven, collaborative photo memory apps, today announced their participation in South by Southwest’s (SXSW) Release It. One of the key events held on the opening day of SXSW Conference, the renowned competition pits ten finalist companies from around the world in front of a panel of industry leaders to help bring the best new products to market. The competition will be held at Startup Village on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Storyo was chosen as a one of only ten finalists out of thousands of entries from around the world, and will present the Storyo 2.0 app, the world’s first storytelling app that automatically curates and creates “Instant Lifestories” – short photo video memories that incorporate images, media, weather, and people into short narratives that help users share life events with detail, context, and flow. Combining the best images in users’ photo galleries with professional footage from Shutterstock and details drawn from Facebook and other web sources, Storyo 2.0 presents your Lifestories in beautiful, rich detail.

“We are very excited to be presenting the Storyo 2.0 app to the judges and audience at SXSW,” said Filipe Vasconcellos, CEO of Storyo. “Storyo 2.0 takes the photos that fill our phones and creates cinematic video clips using our proprietary algorithm. Users can share and collaborate with their friends, spreading more than just moment, but video memories that capture the full breadth of their lives.”

Storyo CEO Filipe Vasconcellos and CCO Leonel Duarte will be in attendance to pitch live on the SXSW stage. Each startup will be given three minutes to present their product, follow by a Q&A session with the judging panel.

The event is one of the highlights of SXSW Startup Village, and finalists are afforded exclusive resources by SXSW to aid in their preparations. Finalist are coached by past judges, with Storyo working with Telluride Venture Accelerator’s Managing Director Marc Nager in preparation.

The largest festival of its kind, SXSW presents a conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals with over 72,000 registrants in attendance, including established artist, tech and media industry leaders, and audiences from across the globe. SXSW Release It provides a unique platform for companies to launch innovative products and services during a pitch competition at the SXSW Conference. A panel of hand-picked judges, comprised of technology industry experts, venture capitalists, and high-profile media, select the product or service most likely to succeed in the marketplace.

Storyo 2.0 is now available for download on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/storyo-group-video-memories/id891398402

About Storyo

Storyo is a story driven photo curation app that allows users to create video memories that truly capture the rich stories in all our lives. Combining a unique sorting algorithm with professional footage and details drawn from social media weather and location details, the Storyo 2.0 app is the perfect way to create, send, and share your story. More than a moment, Storyo creates memories. For more information, visit storyoapp.com.

