Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, is pleased to reprise its role as exclusive RV dealership sponsor of the Runaway Country Music Festival, which takes place March 17–19, 2017, at Kissimmee’s Osceola Heritage Park. Renowned as Florida’s biggest gathering of country music talent, the three-day concert and camping event will feature live performances by Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Billy Currington, Josh Turner, Michael Ray and other leading country acts.

The 7th annual Runaway Music Fest offers a variety of indoor and outdoor entertainment options, with 30 artists on two stages in addition to line-dance lessons, DJ sets, nightly parties and dozens of food vendors, bars and shops. The adjacent Runaway Country Camping welcomes overnight guests with 1,200 RV campsites and hundreds of tent sites. Lazydays will have a prominent presence at the festival with several RVs on display throughout the event grounds, all of which will be open for browsing.

“We couldn’t be happier with the amazing support Lazydays provides,” said Gary McCann, Executive Producer of the Runaway Country Music Fest. “There’s no better way to experience the festival than by camping right on site with the artists, and Lazydays represents the epitome of RV camping. I know that for a fact, because I drive an RV from Lazydays—and so do my friends.”

“The Runaway Country festival allows RVers to enjoy some of their favorite things all in one place—great music, fun travels and the camaraderie of fellow adventurers,” said John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “We’re proud to be part of this annual celebration of country music and RVing, and we look forward to connecting with the many RV country music fans who will be joining us there.”

