Summer Online Minecraft Camps Begin June 26

Igniting a passion for technology is the goal of Connected Camps' online summer camps in coding, game design, architecture, engineering, and survival mode in Minecraft.

The weeklong virtual camps, priced from $69 to $99, commence June 26. There are 30 online camps to choose from, including girls-only options.

“We offer the fun hands-on projects, and cool counselors that you get at a tech camp, but in an online format that is much more affordable and accessible,” said Mimi Ito, Connected Camps co-founder. “We give kids a STEM learning experience at a tenth of the cost of the more traditional summer camps. The online format also means that kids can keep in touch with their new friends and counselors and keep working on projects even after the one-week camps. And, we run a free, moderated Minecraft server that kids can connect to year-round to continue their learning.”

It can be hard for parents to find tech camps that are affordable, work with their kids’ busy schedules and tap into a passion for all things Minecraft, added Katie Salen, Connected Camps co-founder.

“The best way for kids to develop tech skills and interests is through fun and challenging projects with peers and mentors they feel connected with. We run camps that meet kids where they are, catering to interests in games, exploration, and design, as well as girls-only camps.” Salen said. “Connected Camps draws on over a decade of research on STEM learning and online education.”

Campers, ages 8-13, can connect from the convenience of home, and learn in small groups from expert counselors who are passionate about topics like coding, game design, and creative building. Campers learn by doing, creating projects like race courses, cities, automated machines, mazes, and more. All campers receive a personal certificate of completion from their counselor, and can continue learning on the free Kid Club server with counselor-led building and survival challenges, mini games, and clubs for various interests.

“We think of Minecraft as more than just a game,” said Tara Tiger Brown, Connected Camps co-founder. “To us, it is a flexible, design-friendly environment that not only lets the imaginations of kids run wild, but also teaches them about problem solving, programming, and getting along with others.”

Those who purchase one camp are offered a 20% discount on all other camps. In addition, Connected Camps will be giving away a free Piper computer kit — a computer that kids assemble themselves and runs the Raspberry Pi Edition of Minecraft Story — to one lucky camper, who registers by March 19 this year.

