Louisiana’s Best Colleges for 2017 Honored by LearnHowToBecome.org

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has ranked the best four-year and two-year colleges in Louisiana for 2017. Of the 22 four-year schools honored, Tulane University of Louisiana, Loyola University of New Orleans, Xavier University of Louisiana, Louisiana College and Louisiana State University came in as the top five. 18 two-year schools also made the list, with Louisiana State University Eunice, Delgado Community College, Southern University Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College and Northwest Louisiana Technical College coming in at the top of the list. A full list of schools is included below.
“Students looking at colleges in Louisiana have a wide variety of program options and schools to choose from,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “We’ve compared each and found the colleges that provide high quality educational experience with high student success rates as they pursue their careers.”
To be included on Louisiana’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited and not-for-profit. Each college was also analyzed based on more than a dozen metrics that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, availability of career counseling services, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.
Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Louisiana” list, visit:
http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/louisiana/
Louisiana’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:
Centenary College of Louisiana
Dillard University
Grambling State University
Louisiana College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Louisiana State University Alexandria
Louisiana State University Shreveport
Louisiana Tech University
Loyola University New Orleans
McNeese State University
Nicholls State University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Our Lady of Holy Cross College
Our Lady of the Lake College
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southern University and A & M College
Southern University at New Orleans
Tulane University of Louisiana
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of New Orleans
Xavier University of Louisiana
The Best Two-Year Colleges in Louisiana for 2017 include the following schools:
Baton Rouge Community College
Bossier Parish Community College
Capital Area Technical College
Central Louisiana Technical Community College
Delgado Community College
Fletcher Technical Community College
Louisiana Delta Community College
Louisiana State University-Eunice
Northshore Technical Community College
Northwest Louisiana Technical College
Nunez Community College
Remington College-Baton Rouge Campus
Remington College-Lafayette Campus
River Parishes Community College
South Central Louisiana Technical College-Young Memorial Campus
South Louisiana Community College
Southern University Shreveport
SOWELA Technical Community College
