Louisiana’s Best Colleges for 2017 Honored by LearnHowToBecome.org

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has ranked the best four-year and two-year colleges in Louisiana for 2017. Of the 22 four-year schools honored, Tulane University of Louisiana, Loyola University of New Orleans, Xavier University of Louisiana, Louisiana College and Louisiana State University came in as the top five. 18 two-year schools also made the list, with Louisiana State University Eunice, Delgado Community College, Southern University Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College and Northwest Louisiana Technical College coming in at the top of the list. A full list of schools is included below.

“Students looking at colleges in Louisiana have a wide variety of program options and schools to choose from,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “We’ve compared each and found the colleges that provide high quality educational experience with high student success rates as they pursue their careers.”

To be included on Louisiana’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited and not-for-profit. Each college was also analyzed based on more than a dozen metrics that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, availability of career counseling services, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.

Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Louisiana” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/louisiana/

Louisiana’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:

Centenary College of Louisiana

Dillard University

Grambling State University

Louisiana College

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College

Louisiana State University Alexandria

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Louisiana Tech University

Loyola University New Orleans

McNeese State University

Nicholls State University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Our Lady of Holy Cross College

Our Lady of the Lake College

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southern University and A & M College

Southern University at New Orleans

Tulane University of Louisiana

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of New Orleans

Xavier University of Louisiana

The Best Two-Year Colleges in Louisiana for 2017 include the following schools:

Baton Rouge Community College

Bossier Parish Community College

Capital Area Technical College

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Delgado Community College

Fletcher Technical Community College

Louisiana Delta Community College

Louisiana State University-Eunice

Northshore Technical Community College

Northwest Louisiana Technical College

Nunez Community College

Remington College-Baton Rouge Campus

Remington College-Lafayette Campus

River Parishes Community College

South Central Louisiana Technical College-Young Memorial Campus

South Louisiana Community College

Southern University Shreveport

SOWELA Technical Community College

###

About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.