NEXCOM is Headed to Automate in Chicago

Share Article

NEXCOM will be exhibiting at Automate Show at McCormick Place in Chicago from April 3-6, 2017.

April 3-6, 2017 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

NEXCOM is proud to be exhibiting at this year’s bi-annual event for the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, motion control and related technologies--Automate. Taking place April 3-6, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, Automate attracts thousands of visitors from around the world looking for ways to enhance their processes, improve product quality, lower costs and sharpen their competitive edge.

This year, NEXCOM will showcase the latest Industrial IoT Solutions, including edge and industrial IoT gateways, wireless and device networking, factory and machine automation, and robot control.

Do not miss this opportunity to connect, discover and grow. Visit NEXCOM at booth #147. Free registration is available by clicking here.

Event Details:
Dates: April 3-6, 2017
Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: McCormick Place, North Building, Chicago, IL 60616
Booth #: 147

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Khang Pham
NEXCOM
+1 510-656-2248 Ext: 8340
Email >
Visit website