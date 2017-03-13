Parallel 37 at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco has joined forces with the Boisset Collection of award-winning wineries to present a series of exclusive wine pairing dinners throughout 2017 at the Forbes Four Star restaurant. The Boisset Collection encompasses more than 25 renowned wineries around the world with more than 20 centuries of combined winemaking history, both in the rich wine regions of California ̶ including Buena Vista Winery, the state’s first premium winery ̶ and in Burgundy. The ‘Boisset Collection Wine Dinner Series at Parallel 37’ will feature specially crafted menus by Chef de Cuisine and Charlie Trotter-alum, Michael Rotondo that highlight the restaurant’s concept of globally-influenced California cuisine made with the finest seasonal Bay Area ingredients and perfectly paired with the prestigious portfolio of wines.

Each wine pairing dinner will begin with a reception in the bar and lounge of Parallel 37, followed by dinner in the main dining room and finish with dessert in the neighboring JCB Tasting Lounge located in the lobby of the hotel. At each event, guests will have the opportunity to engage with Chef Rotondo and the winemakers.

“At Parallel 37, we’re passionate about creating the ultimate food and wine experience for our guests, so we’re very excited to join forces with such an iconic and distinguished vintner portfolio as the Boisset Collection to offer guests an unmatched dining experience,” said Chef Rotondo.

Kicking off the wine dinner series on April 12 will be the JCB Collection featuring the vintner and proprietor of the Boisset Collection, Jean-Charles Boisset. Capturing style and personality in a bottle, each JCB wine in the collection is a limited edition. Each wine is “named” with a number that signifies a wine style Jean-Charles strives to achieve vintage to vintage, and also symbolizes important ideas, passions and moments in his life and wine career.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco to produce harmonious experiences that bring together delicious food and perfectly paired Boisset bottles,” said Jean-Charles Boisset. “The kaleidoscope of colors, spices, textures, flavors and scents in both the food and wine will awaken and ignite the passion that lies within the dinner guests.”

The April 12 menu will be as follows:

Reception

JCB No. 13 Brut Rosé

Duck Confit Fritter, Yam, Blackberry

Potato Beignet, Thyme-Infused Honey

Dinner

First Course:

JCB No. 16 White Wine, Napa Valley

Slow-Poached Ora King Salmon, Moro Blood Orange, Mizuna

Second Course:

JCB No. 3 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley/ Burgundy

Dungeness Crab Ravioli, Smoked Sunchoke, Asian Pear

Third Course:

JCB No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

48-hour Braised Short Rib, Merlin Beets, Red Wine Hijiki Jus

Dessert:

JCB Passion Red Wine, Napa Valley

Dark Chocolate Blackberry Tart

Salted Caramel Bonbons

The Boisset Wine Dinner Series at Parallel 37 will continue on July 20, with a focus on Burgundian wines and featuring Neil Ruane, Export Director for the Boisset Collection; September 7 with Raymond Vineyards, one of Napa Valley’s pioneering wineries and winner of the ‘American Winery of the Year’ Wine Star Award in 2012 by Wine Enthusiast; and a final dinner on December 5 with Buena Vista Winery.

Each Boisset Wine Dinner at Parallel 37 begins at 6 p.m. and is $225 per guest, exclusive of tax and gratuity. To place a reservation or for additional information, please contact Meaghan Shanley at 415.773.6199 or meaghan.shanley(at)ritzcarlton(dot)com.

For additional information, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or follow the hotel on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltonsanfrancisco and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Completely transformed and reimagined, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco sets a new standard of excellence in the City by the Bay, drawing inspiration from the alluring designs of couture and the city’s iconic architecture. Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the city’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel and was recently named the #1 hotel in San Francisco by the readers of Travel + Leisure for their 2016 ‘World’s Best Awards’. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the iconic hotel is nearby San Francisco’s most visited attractions and the historic cable car is accessible right outside its doors. Offering globally-inspired California cuisine and seasonal cocktails at the award-winning Parallel 37, the largest luxury Club Level experience in San Francisco, and more than 24,000 sq. ft. of grand event spaces, the 336-room Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco provides the ultimate in personalized Ritz-Carlton service, comfort and luxury.

About JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset

Created by Jean-Charles Boisset, JCB embraces and represents a new height of luxury, uniting the worlds of wine and fashion in luxurious tasting locations and experiences that transcend terroir, reaching beyond the traditional confines of wine to embody style and sophistication. JCB is also a collection of rare numbered wines that unite centuries of Burgundian family tradition with the graceful exploration of sophisticated terroir. Dedicated to capturing style within a bottle, JCB wines embody an uncompromising personality that transcends the traditional confines of wine and is audacious, unique and mysterious.

St. Helena ∙ Russian River Valley ∙ San Francisco ∙ Yountville ∙ Vougeot

For more information, please visit http://www.jcbcollection.com.

About Boisset Collection

Boisset is a family-owned collection of historic and unique wineries bound together by a common cause: authentic, terroir-driven wines in harmony with their history, their future and the land and people essential to their existence. With more than twenty historical and prestigious wineries in the world’s preeminent terroirs, including the Côte d’Or, Beaujolais, Rhône Valley, California’s Russian River Valley and the Napa Valley, each house retains its unique history, identity, and style, and all are united in the pursuit of fine wines expressive of their terroir. To learn more about the Boisset Collection, please visit http://www.boissetcollection.com.

Boisset Collection Media Contact:

Megan Long, Boisset Collection, 707.963.6939, megan.long(at)boisset(dot)com

Photography available upon request.