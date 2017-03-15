XY- The Findables Company Changes to Direct Equity Crowdfunding

This is the future for consumer-facing companies: the democratization of investment.

Today, XY- The Findables Company announced its switch from StartEngine to directly raising capital from investors through online equity crowdfunding. Using Regulation A + of the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Start-ups (JOBS) Act, XY Findables seeks investments from accredited and non-accredited investors alike.

XY Findables originally began their equity campaign on StartEngine.com but found that after a 12-month contract, they were unable to reach their desired investor audience. XY Findables decided to bring their investment campaign in-house. In the six weeks since XY Findables began directly managing their online equity campaign, the company has seen a five-fold increase of investors.

Additionally, XY Findables is fully integrating the customer and investor experience with the upcoming launch of their online customer/investor portal. In just a few weeks, users and investors alike will be able to log on to their personalized my.xyfindit.com account to track their XY GPS and Bluetooth LE units, access the help center, view their investment history, and use their Insider Club benefits.

CEO Arie Trouw explains it was only natural for XY Findables to continue its growth with a direct Regulation A+ offering and web-portal upgrade.

“We are one of the first companies to directly manage a Regulation A+ campaign. Bringing our equity crowdfunding in-house allows us to speak directly to our user-investors. No one can give us better feedback or support. This is the future for consumer-facing companies: the democratization of investment.”

XY Findables is selling Class A Common stock at $1 per share at a minimum investment of 350 shares. Prospective investors can read further about the company at xyfindables.com/invest. Questions can also be directed to investor-relations(at)xyfindables.com.

SEC Disclaimer

An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described by the offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement from https://goo.gl/oMt3JT.

You should read the offering circular before making any investment.

About XY Findables

XY Findables launched the first generation of its flagship product, XY Find It, on Kickstarter in 2014, raising more than $200,000 in less than two months. XY Find It is a Bluetooth LE-powered item finder that, when synced to the XY Find It mobile app, allows users to keep tabs on their valuable property. Currently, XY Finders are available in more than 20 of the world's leading retailers including Fry's Electronics, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, as well as on Amazon.com. To date, XY Findables has sold over 100,000 units and will be introducing several additions to the 2017 product line, including the XY GPS, as part of the company's complete Findables ecosystem. As the company continues to define the intersection between wearables and nearables, XY Findables, through equity crowdfunding, is giving users and fans a bigger voice in the future of Findables.

