True’s new 30-inch Columns feature an industry exclusive glass door option, and the category’s largest capacity for 30-inch refrigeration and freezer columns. This color combination makes a stunning statement in the kitchen and reminds me of a cool copper mug and a little black dress.

True® Refrigeration will showcase its new color finishes and hardware options at the Architectural Digest Design Show from March 15-19 in booth #369. Vanessa Deleon, interior designer and owner of Vanessa Deleon Associates, will also be on site to discuss the inspiration behind her custom-designed black and copper booth design.

“After speaking with the design community, True’s new custom finishes deliver on sought after color trends and customization options,” said Steve Proctor, True Director of Sales and Marketing. “Combined with the added flexibility of space and functionality of our new 30-inch Columns, the design possibilities are endless.”

“So many trade show booths look the same, so I wanted to design a forward-thinking space that captures the audience in a different way. Instead of concealing the appliances, the space really works together in unison to show off the blend of True’s matte black finish and copper hardware,” said Deleon. “This color combination makes a stunning statement in the kitchen and reminds me of a cool copper mug and a little black dress.”

In addition to stainless steel, the new custom finishes include Antique White, Matte Black and Gloss Black and the hardware options include copper, brass and chrome.

The leading choice of top chefs, hotels, beverage providers and discriminating homeowners for more than 70 years, True will be displaying its full suite of refrigeration options, including:



30-inch Columns: These sleek and stylish columns offer homeowners the freedom to customize their appliance layout to match the design aesthetic of their luxury kitchen. Available in refrigerator, freezer and wine models, the columns include an industry-exclusive glass door option and the category’s largest capacity for 30-inch refrigerator and freezer columns.

True Customizer: True’s online customizer is an interactive “Build Your True” tool on its website to help designers and customers visualize their finish and hardware combination. Once created, the color combinations can be easily downloaded and shared between designers and clients.

For more information about True Refrigeration and its products, please visit true-residential.com.

About True Refrigeration

True Refrigeration is a division of True Manufacturing Company. For more than 70 years, True has been an industry leader in commercial refrigeration. Now, homeowners can experience that same quality with True Refrigeration, an authentic commercial refrigeration line refined for the home. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers and ice machines. For more information about True Refrigeration, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com.

About Architectural Digest Design Show

Now in its 16th year, the Architectural Digest Design Show draws approximately 40,000 design aficionados to interact with incredible design displays from more than 400 brands. The world's leading brands along with today's top talent come together in a carefully curated presentation of design, offering inspired vignettes by respected brands, design seminars, culinary demonstrations, and special appearances. From furniture, accessories, lighting, and art to kitchen, bath, and building projects, the show offers thousands of products to source and shop—both from independent makers and established manufacturers.