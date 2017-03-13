ExaDigm’s EMV Application Now Certified on TSYS

These certifications help our clients achieve the latest standards of EMV compliance with reliable and affordable devices.

ExaDigm, Inc., a leader in Point-Of-Sale (POS) terminal solutions, announced their certification by TSYS, a leading global payments provider, of its pioneering EMV application. ExaDigm’s EMV application is designed for retail and restaurant use.

"We are always working to expand our certifications within the global payment leaders in our industry. These certifications help our clients achieve the latest standards of EMV compliance with reliable and affordable devices. We couldn’t be happier about this latest certification with TSYS,” says Tony Dabbene, CEO of ExaDigm, Inc.

The certified ExaDigm EMV application helps retail and restaurants enjoy fast deployment to meet EMV payment security standards. Its features are well-suited to the industries for which they were designed and include:



EMV-compliant tip adjust features

EMV contact support for all the key credit card brands

Compliance with the latest MasterCard Industry Bin Changes

Fulfillment of the most recent industry standards for TLS (Transport Layer Security) regarding communication protection

Near Field Communication (NFC) for both Apple and Android Pay

Open/Close Tab capability on the devices

Also, ExaDigm’s devices have many features for easy management of the payments process. The wireless NX2200e includes multiple communication options though CDMA and GSM with Ethernet and Wi-Fi options and enjoys signature capture capabilities, as well as the option to email the receipt to the customer. The countertop NX1200 provides a dual comm solution and Wi-Fi option, large-sized paper roll, and NFC capabilities as a standard feature. The new G3 series supports all features and comes with multiple options to support a variety of semi-integrated use cases.

TSYS, known for their “People-Centered Payments®,” supports financial institutions, businesses, and governments in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Columbus, GA, TSYS provides issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS has local offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

About ExaDigm, Inc.

ExaDigm offers a one-stop payment solution for hardware and wireless needs. ExaDigm provides affordable and customizable payments solutions and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely, and efficiently. This effort includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, provide wireless service, and offer dedicated personalized support. As a leading provider of wireless data solutions, ExaDigm Wireless meets the needs of businesses requiring end-to-end device-managed connectivity, offering stand-alone retail and wholesale solutions, as well as a wireless value bundle. For more information, visit http://www.exadigm.com.