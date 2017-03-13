Many high school students lack confidence and social skills coaching helps prepare them for college life. Margie Curry, Career Coach

Margie Curry, Career Coach for Jumpstart Career Coaching in Charleston, announces social skills coaching for high school students and new college grads. "Many high school students lack confidence and social skills coaching helps to prepare them for college life", says Ms. Curry, who has been coaching for 12 years, is a former Executive Recruiter, and was previously associated with the Miss America Beauty Pageant. "Social Skills Coaching is also very beneficial for new college grads who are transitioning from college to the job market", this career coach explained.

Other services offered by Jumpstart Career Coaching in Charleston include: medical school interview coaching, interview coaching for students applying to colleges and universities, new college grads career coaching, behavioral/scenario interviewing designed to evaluate a candidate's problem solving skills, and specialized coaching sessions for parents that have a son or daughter who is struggling to jumpstart their life or career.

Jumpstart Career Coaching is a privately owned coaching practice. Margie Curry, Career Coach/Owner meets with all clients in person. No phone/Skype coaching. Please visit their website for more information. Cell: 843.302.6024

Email: coach(at)jumpstartcareercoaching(dot)com http://www.jumpstartcareercoaching.com