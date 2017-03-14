Author Evangelist Sandra Green‘s Newly Released “Fully Loaded” is a Book That Addresses Some of the Issues Believers Face and to Endure, Fighting the Good Fight

Share Article

“Fully Loaded” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Sandra Green is a book of reflection on what it takes as a Christian to emerge victorious from the trials and tribulations of our earthly lives. Reliance on the power of Scripture, unwavering faith in God’s love, and a true embrace of the spirit of what it means to be Christian will provide the armor necessary to defeat any enemy.

News Image

(PRWEB)

“Fully Loaded”: a collection of inspiring reflection and Scripture-based advice of standing strong in the face of trials and temptation. “Fully Loaded” is the creation of published author Evangelist Sandra Green, a Born-again Christian, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose foundation in life is the Word of God.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Sandra Green‘s new book is offered to equip and empower readers to be conquerors- and more- over the daily struggles of earthly life.

View a synopsis of “Fully Loaded” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “Fully Loaded” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Fully Loaded,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department
Christian Faith Publishing
+1 (866) 554-0919 Ext: 2
Email >
Visit website