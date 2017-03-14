“Fully Loaded”: a collection of inspiring reflection and Scripture-based advice of standing strong in the face of trials and temptation. “Fully Loaded” is the creation of published author Evangelist Sandra Green, a Born-again Christian, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose foundation in life is the Word of God.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Sandra Green‘s new book is offered to equip and empower readers to be conquerors- and more- over the daily struggles of earthly life.

View a synopsis of “Fully Loaded” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “Fully Loaded” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Fully Loaded,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.