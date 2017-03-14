Author Warner Bourgeois‘s newly released “Having Confidence in Yourself” is a tale of hope, determination and faith in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Share Article

“Having Confidence in Yourself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Warner Bourgeois is a heartwarming story of Dr. Happy Smile, a bold and courageous eagle determined to find a cure for cancer. Dr. Happy Smile encounters a young bird stricken with the disease and is confident that with God’s help, he can be saved.

News Image

(PRWEB)

“Having Confidence in Yourself”: a story of faith, courage and determination. “Having Confidence in Yourself” is the creation of published author Warner Bourgeois, a licensed professional counselor currently living in Houston, Texas.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Warner Bourgeois‘s new book will inspire both children and adults to believe that even their loftiest goals are attainable through hard work and an unshakable faith in God.

View a synopsis of “Having Confidence in Yourself” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Having Confidence in Yourself” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Having Confidence in Yourself”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department
Christian Faith Publishing
+1 (866) 554-0919 Ext: 2
Email >
Visit website