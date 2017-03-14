Author Quivari Jackson‘s newly released “Adopted by God” is the story of a boy whose world is shattered by the discovery that his parents had adopted him as an infant.

“Adopted by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Quivari Jackson is the story of one boy’s journey to finding his identity, his past, and to finding a deep, personal relationship with his Father in heaven. Young Quivari discovers a home in the Church and experiences the life-changing realization of the sacrifices God made out of love for His children.

“Adopted by God”: a true story of turmoil, discovery, and redemption. “Adopted by God” is the creation of published author Quivari Jackson, an ordained minister of the Gospel from Detroit, Michigan, husband, father and grandfather who is currently pursuing his Divinity degree.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quivari Jackson‘s new book is an inspiring story about a boy who once thought he was lost but discovered his forever home in the church of his heavenly Father.

For additional information or inquiries about “Adopted by God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

