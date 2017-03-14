“Isaiah’s Labyrinth”: a spellbinding epic about the real, brutal and often deadly struggle for freedom and salvation. “Isaiah’s Labyrinth” is the creation of published author Luke Sheffield, a public affairs consultant devoted to faith and freedom.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luke Sheffield‘s new book reflects the struggle for individual rights, family and the fight to preserve the principles one holds dear.

General Pacifique Runihura ruthlessly hunts his prey across war-torn Rwanda, savagely massacring Tutsis by the thousands. Amidst this bloody civil war, a young Tutsi father, Gahigi Mukunzi, clings to his newborn child, her survival becoming his sole purpose, all while leading countless other Tutsis to safety and refuge. A deadly game of predator and prey ensues, and either destruction or salvation awaits those who live to the end.

Brennan Fitzgerald is young man born into unimaginable wealth and privilege. Yet he is lost in the tapestry of an abusive father, misunderstood youth, and a loving but emotionally unstable mother, and he desires to walk a dark path centered on deception, violence, and rebellion. Temptation aligned with false promises leads Brennan to a poisonous ending with unthinkable consequences.

Lost in an urban jungle, Andrew Goodson is shuffled from one foster home to the next. Alcohol, drug abuse, and violence mark his young and misguided life. When surrounded by darkness, anger, and hopelessness, Andrew discovers salvation in the unlikeliest of places. Freedom, stability, and spiritual awakening lay before him, but he still must face deadly temptation and walk away from unsuspecting evil.

A triumvirate opus, these and other unforgettable characters come alive in this story of struggle, rebellion and salvation.

