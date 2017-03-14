“Unbreakable Girl: A name must be earned”: a thrilling novel about a broken girl who undergoes experiments that change her, giving her monstrous powers and enabling her to take the revenge she so deeply craves. “Unbreakable Girl: A name must be earned” is the creation of published author, Cheyenne Cacy.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheyenne Cacy’s new book is an intriguing account of one woman experiencing the true darkness of the world. When she was young, her parents loaned her to a group of brutal men who treated her as a slave. Upon returning to her parents, broken and terrified, she continued her miserable existence.

A mere three years later, the violent men returned, this time for her parents. The men brutally murdered her parents. For reasons she would not know for many years, those men spared her life.

She was terrified, not knowing how she could survive without her parents, even if they had been terrible. She soon discovered that she survived better on her own, first becoming a beggar of sorts and later working in a factory.

Upon discovering an advertisement, with a cash prize she could not refuse, she signed her life over to a crazed scientist and his timid nurse. Their experiments changed her physically. The monstrous powers, combined with her extreme hatred and anger, gave her the power to take the revenge she so deeply craved.

