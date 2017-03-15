“Before Marriage: An Aid To Marriage Success”: a must read to prevent the pitfalls people encounter in marriage and help to revive marriages that are at the verge of divorce. “Before Marriage: An Aid To Marriage Success” is the creation of published author, Richmond Quarcoo, a teacher of the word, a conference speaker, a marriage counselor, and a security consultant.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richmond Quarcoo’s new book states that many people have suffered, and will continue to suffer as a result of bad marriages and relationships. “Before Marriage” examines what marriage is and its implications. Besides, it brings out some pertinent differences between men and women that potential couples need to know, understand, and accept. These various differences could be the key to a prosperous relationship, without which could lead to conflict and its attendant consequences—divorce.

It is a book that most young people will find meaningful as it helps in finding one’s Mr. or Mrs. Right, and it suggests appropriate means by which one can enter into a relationship and enjoy it.

View a synopsis of “Before Marriage: An Aid To Marriage Success” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Before Marriage: An Aid To Marriage Success” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Before Marriage: An Aid To Marriage Success”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.