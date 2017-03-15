“In God We Trust - Money, Power, Government, and Gangsters”: a captivating and insightful study for those who seek the truth about the issues so many struggle with. “In God We Trust - Money, Power, Government, and Gangsters” is the creation of published author, Barry Swift and Soncerea Swift, whose background in the financial services industry provided the knowledge, and whose passion for knowing the truth spearheaded the title and contents.

These first-time authors state that “poverty and injustice were the inspiration for writing this book.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry Swift and Soncerea Swift’s new book seeks to answer many of the questions readers have but are too afraid to ask.

This book is for believers and nonbelievers seeking the truth, wanting answers to questions which affect their daily lives. While many have lost hope in the government, politicians, churches, even God, this book shows how to overcome monetary obstacles and continue to seek a better life.

