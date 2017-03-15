“A Lily Grows in Alaska”: an enthralling and touching novel of a young woman’s journey through dealing with loss and uncovering family secrets that change everything. “A Lily Grows in Alaska” is the creation of published author, Christine M. Mills, a California native, and outdoor enthusiast, who resides with her husband and ten goldfish in the northern Sierra foothills.

Her love for Alaska was an inspiration for Christine. She states, “I fell in love with Alaska and return with my husband every chance we get.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine M. Mills new book presents Lily Rose Barrett, a young woman who lost her parents in an auto accident. Lily finds herself alone and without family.

Lily had spent her whole twenty-two years of life in a four-bedroom, three-bath apartment in San Diego, California. Now she was about to graduate from the University of San Diego’s nursing program.

In the mailbox, one Saturday afternoon, Lily finds a letter postmarked in Talkeetna, Alaska and addressed to her mother, Cynthia. As Lily reads the letter, she realizes there had been secrets in her family. The letter will start Lily on an adventure she never imagined.

