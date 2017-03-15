Author Michelle Crutchfield‘s newly released “Love Letters to My God” is an inspiring book of passionately devotional poetry and prose dedicated to the God of Creation.

Share Article

“Love Letters to My God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Crutchfield is a celebration of the excitement, the wonder and the joy of falling in love. This collection of verse is inspired by that same fiery passion for the Creator and One who gave his own life for the salvation of mankind.

News Image

(PRWEB)

“Love Letters to My God”: an expression of love and devotion to God. “Love Letters to My God” is the creation of published author Michelle Crutchfield, a mother and grandmother whose hobbies include art, music and writing. She lives with her husband of thirty years in Inola, Oklahoma.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Crutchfield ‘s new book is a celebration of a joyful relationship with God cultivated over a lifetime of devotion.

View a synopsis of “Love Letters to My God” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Love Letters to My God” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Love Letters to My God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department
Christian Faith Publishing
+1 (866) 554-0919 Ext: 2
Email >
Visit website