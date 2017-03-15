“Love Letters to My God”: an expression of love and devotion to God. “Love Letters to My God” is the creation of published author Michelle Crutchfield, a mother and grandmother whose hobbies include art, music and writing. She lives with her husband of thirty years in Inola, Oklahoma.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Crutchfield ‘s new book is a celebration of a joyful relationship with God cultivated over a lifetime of devotion.

View a synopsis of “Love Letters to My God” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Love Letters to My God” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Love Letters to My God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.