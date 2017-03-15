“The Greatest American Slave Escape in 2020: A Prison Reform Love Story”: a uniquely fictionalized account of true stories from behind prison walls. “The Greatest American Slave Escape in 2020: A Prison Reform Love Story” is the creation of published author Donald J. Walker, a licensed social worker who has spent many years working on behalf of so many faceless and forgotten incarcerated men and women. He is now a passionate advocate of prison reform.

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”— Nelson Mandela

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald J. Walker’s new book presents Don, who overcomes racism, inequality and corruption to emerge, against all odds, a champion of the downtrodden and a celebrated advocate of wholesale prison reform.

