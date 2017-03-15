“In the Cleft of the Rock: An Israeli-American Love Story”: a poignant tale of patriotism and passion, faith and sacrifice. “In the Cleft of the Rock: An Israeli-American Love Story” is the creation of published author, Barbara Bailey, a member of Faith Christian Assembly in Flatwoods, Kentucky, who strives to share knowledge of the Lord and His unfailing love through writing and distributing inspirational pamphlets in her community.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Bailey‘s new book presents Danielle, born shortly after her parents immigrated to America and orphaned at a young age, and Rachmaiel, born in Israel and sent to live with his grandfather in America after the tragic death of his parents.

With a passionate love for his native homeland and a burning faith in the God of his fathers, he returned to Israel years later. War broke out, and he fought for his country but was wounded and returned to America to heal. As a firefighter, Rachi continued his course in life to save others. His fervent desire to know his God, and his questions concerning the identity of the Messiah fueled his prayerful search in the secret place of his heart to touch the One he sought.

Through His infinite wisdom, the loving hands of the Lord God of Israel caused the paths of these two people to meet. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances arose, and it begins to look as if they would never see each other again. Read for the startling way in which all the loose threads are tied up in the cleft of a rock.

