“At the moment of death, each person will acquire the knowing of the universe instantly. Each person will know and understand God’s plan for them and know intimately if their choices made on the blue planet were congruent with God’s plan. The depth of knowing will be frightening as each person will understand instantly how their choices fulfilled God’s plan or fulfilled their deadly sins. Fear, true fear, beyond anything ever known, will make many souls recoil as they understand how their years upon the blue planet were not lived for God but for themselves. A host of other reasons will make many other souls recoil from the knowing, but fear will be the strongest. It is at the point of recoil that the process of death breaks down.” --Kirby Paul Anderson, PhD-ABD, MS, BS, AAS

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirby Paul Anderson, PhD-ABD, MS, BS, AAS’s new book explains that at the moment of a person’s death, the pure energy of the soul begins its journey away from the bonds of the physical body. Souls cannot reenter their earthly bodies, yet they can recoil from the all-knowing, all-loving embrace of God. There is a finite time period when every soul must find its way to the embrace of God. When the opportunity is missed, the soul becomes lost.

Dana and Raney were two brothers born to Irene and Bob who died as infants and became lost souls. A third brother named Kirby was born with raw empathic skills, the ability to feel the smallest vibrations of the physical plane. Through his gift, he has felt the loss of his brothers since his early childhood. Kirby lives a life connected to his brothers, the universe, and, ultimately, God. Over the course of fifty-some years, Kirby uses his gift to help his lost brothers to join God.

