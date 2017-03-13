Meteorite and Bronze Swiss Automatic

Kickstarter watch-veteran Elshan Tang of Zelos Watches, has launched three groundbreaking collections offering Swiss quality at an unmatched price. The range of watches feature contemporary designs, and are manufactured with premium materials such as bronze and meteorite, traditionally only seen in watches in five-figure price ranges. Each watch case is meticulously constructed with the latest CNC technologies, then individually handcrafted to bring out the contrasting polished and brushed surfaces.

The three models in the collections consist of The Visionary, a unique meteorite watch, with no two dials being the same. The Avant, an intricate and mesmerising design with complete shapes and dial textures, offering a glimpse of the Swiss heart inside. The Gallant is a truly elegant timepiece, with fine details apparent on closer inspection. Varying textures create a captivating design to suit any style.

Collection Features:

Watch case: Stainless Steel (grade 316L) or Marine Bronze (grade CUSN8)

Watch size (Diameter/ Thickness): 40mm/ 11mm

Water resistant: 50 meters

Strap size: 20mm

Glass: Sapphire Front Crystal. Scratched only by Diamond

Movement: Swiss Automatic, Swiss ETA 2824 or SW200

Dial: Multi Layered

Strap: Horween leather for Bronze models. Croc printed leather for Steel models

Buckle: Deployant Clasp

About Zelos Watches

Zelos Watches was founded in 2014 by Elshan Tang, whose passion for watches led him to develop mechanical timepieces with exclusive features rivalling luxury watches, without the hefty price tags. Since the start, Zelos has successfully launched 6 models, with great response and feedback from the luxury watch community.

The latest collections of Zelos Swiss watches are available to pre-order on Kickstarter until Sat, April 1, 2017, starting from S$419.

Campaign page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zelos/zelos-swiss-automatic-watches-unlike-any-other

CONTACT:

Elshan Tang

elshan(at)zeloswatches.com

+65 91257357