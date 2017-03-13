Movable Ink Powers Loyalty Program Emails for World’s Largest Brands

With Movable Ink’s Loyalty Solution, marketers can make their loyalty emails even more effective with content that is highly personalized, relevant, and shareable.

Movable Ink, the global leader in contextual email technology, has announced the Movable Ink Loyalty Solution, a collection of innovative tactics and real-time dynamic content applications that enable brands to deliver relevant, highly-targeted emails that drive customer engagement and sales. Movable Ink's dedicated email experts can help teams of any size optimize their loyalty programs by boosting customer engagement, reward redemptions, and referrals.

According to Forrester, “Consumers already have high expectations for how brands communicate with and serve them. To earn and maintain their loyalty, you have to be willing to not only meet but also exceed those expectations at every level and touchpoint, including email.” Additionally, 83% of customers say that loyalty programs increase their chances of buying from a company, per the Bond Brand Loyalty Report.

Against this backdrop, companies of all types are adopting loyalty programs and seeking innovative solutions to drive long-term customer retention. Email is already established as a top driver of ROI in direct marketing. However, when applied to loyalty programs, email can serve as a powerful hub for content that customers not only engage with but are also excited to share with others.

Movable Ink has seen powerful results in their five-plus years helping some of the world's largest brands in retail, travel & hospitality, and financial services supercharge their loyalty programs. Dunkin' Donuts recently distributed a “Year in Review” email campaign to its DD Perks Rewards® Program members sharing Perks member purchase preferences. “The DD Perks Year in Review email campaign provided an opportunity to share customer behavior, and to thank and celebrate our Perks members in a fun and engaging way,” said John Schue, Associate Manager, Digital Marketing & Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands. “Not only did we see strong engagement with our DD Perks members, but the conversation also continued organically on social as a result of the email campaign, and ultimately drove positive discussion around our DD Perks Rewards Program.”

“When done well, both loyalty programs and email are proven to help brands build long-term relationships while helping to boost customer lifetime value. With Movable Ink’s Loyalty Solution, marketers can combine what already works and make their loyalty emails even more effective with content that is highly personalized, relevant, and shareable,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink.

The Movable Ink Loyalty Solution is easy to implement and integrates quickly with a brand’s existing marketing and email stacks. It is completely ESP agnostic and able to leverage existing integrations with many leading third-party loyalty providers. Movable Ink’s Loyalty Solution enables marketers to:



Present consumers with real-time spend, points, and other program content that is personalized up to the millisecond and changes every time an email is opened and reopened.

Eliminate confusion from outdated point values from different sources, or stale hard-coded data that can lead to costly customer service inquiries and program attrition.

Add amazing on-brand data visualization to your emails that bring a loyalty program to life, reflecting the design of your web or mobile loyalty experiences.

Accelerate points usage with one-to-one redemption options that users qualify for at the moment of open.

