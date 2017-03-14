Readers will understand the crucial distinctions among diagnostic tests for Lyme and its co-infections, and be aware that many physicians do not even utilize these tests.

Here is a unique chronicle of four years of frank and often difficult discussions between a patient and her physician as they work together to diagnose and treat one of the hallmark co-infections of Lyme disease.

“I wrote the book I wish I’d had when I started on this journey,” says Sharon Rainey, author of "Lyme Savvy, Treatment Insights for Lyme Patients and Practitioners." In it she documents her decades-long journey through chronic, often disabling, illness, finally arriving at a diagnosis and receiving successful treatment for Bartonella infection. The dialogue powerfully illustrates the critical elements of a successful patient-physician working relationship.

“When I was finally diagnosed, there were no resources for daily living through this disease and treatment process. There was no central depot with suggestions or connections,” says Rainey. “So, when I finally completed treatment, I decided to chronicle my journey in hopes of helping others unravel the myriad factors contributing to these diseases, understand the crucial distinctions among diagnostic tests for Lyme and its co-infections, and be aware that many physicians do not even utilize these tests,” she says. Lyme Savvy includes stories and case studies of other patients who have been misdiagnosed, therapies that can help relieve pain and suffering, and practical suggestions to support patients in daily living.

Rainey teamed up with her physician, B. Robert Mozayeni, M.D., to produce this unique collaboration. Dr. Mozayeni agreed to co-author Lyme Savvy in the hope of providing other practitioners with practical data for treating patients with chronic infection. He is a specialist in chronic, complex inflammatory disease, and is recognized as a knowledge leader in the diagnosis and treatment of Bartonella. Rainey was one of 296 patients tested and treated for evidence of Bartonella infection by Dr. Mozayeni between 2008 and 2012. An abstract of the results of his experiences with these patients can be found at https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120423131848.htm. Lyme Savvy includes data, research, discoveries and insights supporting an association between Bartonella infection and chronic rheumatological symptoms.

Note to Editors: B. Robert Mozayeni, M.D. was trained as a medical scientist with fellowships at Yale-New Haven Hospital in rheumatology and molecular biophysics and biochemistry, and at the National Institutes of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases prior to entering private practice.

For more information about this unique patient-physician collaboration, Lyme disease or the challenges of finding care, contact Sharon Rainey at Sharon(at)sharonrainey.com, (703) 929-2399, 1146-D Walker Road, Great Falls, VA 22066 or Dr. B. Robert Mozayeni at education(at)tmgmd.com. Read more at http://www.lymesavvy.com, or join the conversation at http://www.myneighborsnetwork.com.