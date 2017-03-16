Gimmal LLC, the market leader in information governance and compliance software for SharePoint® and content services for SAP®, announces that Mike Alsup, Senior Vice President and Founder, has been awarded the AIIM Award of Merit at the AIIM Conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 15, 2017. AIIM is an industry association established almost 75 years ago that serves information management practitioners through market research, expert advice, and skills development.

In the sixty-five years since the AIIM Award of Merit was first given in 1954, only forty-six information management professionals have received this award. The AIIM Award of Merit recognizes lifetime achievement to the association and to the information management industry. To be eligible to receive the Award of Merit, the nominee must be nominated by a member of the AIIM Company of Fellows and must demonstrate exceptional leadership and contributions that have materially benefitted the growth of the information management industry.

Mike Alsup has been involved with AIIM for over 35 years in almost every leadership role the organization offers through chapter leadership, education, the AIIM Conference, the AIIM Show, the Emerging Technology Advisory Group, (EmTAG), AIIM accreditation, training, blogging and as a member of the AIIM Fellows.

When asked about his award, Mike said, “In the transitional professional environment in recent decades, there is no more retirement from a position. If there is continuity in the enterprise content and information management industry beyond the LinkedIn connections of an individual, it is in our industry association, AIIM. But just as there is not much continuity of companies, likewise, there are great risks for associations such as AIIM. It takes people who know the industry and have experience guiding organizations to help AIIM to be successful.”

Mike is an entrepreneur and Gimmal is the third information management company that he has helped fund and build. After working at Andersen Consulting (Accenture) for ten years, Mike helped found BSG Consulting in Houston, Texas, which was sold in 1996 for $400MM. He then went on to be a co-founder of Align Solutions, a system integrator also in Houston. Align went public in September of 1999 with an initial valuation of over $100MM, and Luminant grew to over $1B in market capitalization. Gimmal was founded in 2002 and is a leading software company that recently received growth investment by Rubicon Technology Partners. Mike remains actively involved in Gimmal as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In his current role with Gimmal, he is assisting Rubicon Technology Partners in identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions to continue to expand Gimmal software capabilities and market share. Gimmal and Rubicon announced their first such acquisition of RecordLion, an information governance and records management software company, on March 7, 2017.

Mike holds an undergraduate in Chemistry from Rice University and an MBA from The University of Texas. He is also a past recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2008 Award in the IT Services category in the Houston & Gulf Coast Area.

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure records are in compliance on SharePoint® and Office 365TM. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.