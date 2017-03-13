Kount, a leading innovator of solutions for fraud and risk management, and Chargebacks911, an internationally-renowned leader for risk mitigation, today announced the integration of their products Kount Complete™ and Chargebacks911®.

The integration will provide a solution for both third-party fraud prevention and back-end friendly fraud, helping Kount and Chargebacks911’s joint merchant customers safely boost revenue and sales while eliminating the damaging, costly impact of fraud and chargebacks. Merchants’ chargeback-related expenses increased in 2016 and are expected to double in 2017, demonstrating the need for services tailored to mitigating these charges. Kount and Chargebacks911 are proud to be on the cutting edge of such technology, protecting merchants against “friendly fraud” while subsequently enabling customers to boost bottom lines and grow their business.

"Kount’s new partnership with Chargebacks911 gives merchants access to two industry leaders that are offering solutions for the rapidly growing chargeback problem,” said Rich Stuppy, COO, Kount. "Together these solutions will provide a powerful ROI for merchants while providing them the data and confidence needed to aggressively grow their businesses while reducing fraud.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Kount to provide industry-leading fraud and chargeback prevention solutions,” said Monica Eaton-Cardone, COO at Chargebacks911. “Illegitimate chargebacks are increasing at an alarming rate every year and the burden of mitigation unnecessarily falls on merchants. Chargebacks911’s in-depth card scheme expertise and understanding of merchant processes combined with Kount’s best-of-class fraud prevention technology ease this burden off of financial institutions and merchants while ensuring and supporting business profitability.”

About Chargebacks 911

Chargebacks911 provides cutting-edge, highly-scalable enterprise solutions and specialized consulting for chargeback compliance, risk mitigation, and dispute management to acquirers, card issuers, and large-scale merchants. The company’s dynamic technologies and tactical data analysis help decrease the negative impacts of chargebacks and disputes, thereby increasing customer retention and revenues.

For more information about Chargebacks911, visit https://chargebacks911.com/.

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology reviews billions of data points and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before.



For more information about Kount, visit http://www.kount.com.

Kount on Twitter: @KountInc