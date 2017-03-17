InspectCheck has released Version 4.7 of its mobile app, which improves ease of use and broadens capabilities of its industry-leading cloud-to-mobile platform for multifamily property inspections.

Pre-Defined Notes and Instructions: Speed and ease of use are key for busy professionals performing inspections on multifamily properties. In this new release, InspectCheck has added a feature giving users the ability to record notes and instructions by selecting from a pre-defined list of commonly used phrases, sentences, or paragraphs of text. This list is fully customizable and can be configured for specific items, locations, buildings, or areas in an inspection checklist. This new feature allows users to quickly and consistently records notes and instructions, and complete inspections more efficiently and professionally.

Improved Tracking of Completion and Repairs: InspectCheck has always provided an application that does much more than simply create a report. InspectCheck provides the ability to record issues and tracks repairs, both on the property and back in the office. With Version 4.7, InspectCheck has added a filter in the mobile app allowing users to focus on issues that require action. Users are now able to mark those issues as corrected and record additional notes and photos documenting the resolution. This new feature expands InspectCheck to a full-service maintenance tracking application.

Improved Data Sharing Across Devices: Whether performing annual compliance, due diligence, or apartment inspections, many companies send out a team to complete their reports. With InspectCheck, this team can collaborate in real-time, with all of the results merging seamlessly in the cloud, regardless of the size of the team or the inspection. In Version 4.7, InspectCheck has introduced an option to view findings from other users and devices. This adds new capabilities in the field for each user to have greater visibility into what the rest of the team has done, providing a more flexible and efficient workflow.

About InspectCheck: InspectCheck is the premier multifamily mobile inspection app and cloud management system. InspectCheck offers a cloud-to-mobile platform that works on Android and Apple iOS mobile devices, along with a browser-based management and reporting console. InspectCheck offers fully customizable inspection forms, as well as a comprehensive library of templates including Move in and Move out inspections for Property Managers and Maintenance, and Professional Due Diligence packages. InspectCheck also provides unparalleled support for Pre-REAC and UPCS inspections, including instant REAC scoring, based on the HUD inspection code. InspectCheck creates powerful, on-demand reports with photos, signatures, rating summaries, and cost analysis. InspectCheck provides all of these features with two distinct cost structures that are the most competitive in the industry.