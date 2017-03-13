Here's a chance to see the Atlantic Ocean from a whole new perspective!

Event- Over The Edge Fundraiser benefiting Vanguard Landing, a 501 © 3 Non Profit based in Virginia Beach, VA

Dates of Event – May 5-6. 2017

Place – Holiday Inn Oceanside 2101 Atlantic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Immediate Press Needed- To advertise that Individual and Corporate Rapel Spots are still available at http://www.firstgiving.com/412839

Persons wanting to participate sign up with a registration fee of $50 and set up a fundraising page to solicit donations (minimum $1200) to earn them a spot to rapel off the Holiday Inn on May 6th!

Safely and Professionally conducted by the Over The Edge Firm who has conducted over 33,000 of these events to raise money for non-profits!