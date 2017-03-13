Vanguard Landing to hold an OVER THE EDGE Rapel Event in Virginia Beach

Share Article

Vanguard Landing is hosting an OVER THE EDGE Rapel Event on May 5-6, 2017 at the Holiday Inn Oceanside at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Here's a chance to see the Atlantic Ocean from a whole new perspective!

Virginia Beach, Virginia (PRWEB)

Event- Over The Edge Fundraiser benefiting Vanguard Landing, a 501 © 3 Non Profit based in Virginia Beach, VA

Dates of Event – May 5-6. 2017

Place – Holiday Inn Oceanside 2101 Atlantic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Immediate Press Needed- To advertise that Individual and Corporate Rapel Spots are still available at http://www.firstgiving.com/412839

Persons wanting to participate sign up with a registration fee of $50 and set up a fundraising page to solicit donations (minimum $1200) to earn them a spot to rapel off the Holiday Inn on May 6th!

Safely and Professionally conducted by the Over The Edge Firm who has conducted over 33,000 of these events to raise money for non-profits!

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Debra Dear
Vanguard Landing
+1 (757) 477-3580
Email >
Vanguard Landing
since: 09/2012
Like >
Visit website