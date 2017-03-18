Unified Communications Provider TieTechnology has plenty of new 212 phone number availability for companies wishing to conduct business beyond their current geographical location.

212 area code phone numbers, thought to be in short supply, are now available from communications solutions provider, TieTechnology. A plethora of these highly-sought phone numbers are ready to be claimed by businesses wanting to expand their operations or establish a local presence in New York City, arguably the largest commerce metropolitan area in the country.

TieTechnology has plenty of new 212 business phone number availability for companies wishing to conduct business beyond their current geographical location. With numbers from this area code, companies can take advantage of having dedicated numbers in the borough of Manhattan in New York City.

There are approximately 7.9 million New York City 212 phone numbers, according to a report by the New York Times. And, businesses can take advantage of these highly desired numbers in many ways. First and foremost, it allows companies to be listed in the local phone directory, online, and print publications.

A local number also extends credibility among local residents. It likewise provides the benefit of having multiple locations while still being mobile friendly. A local number also serves as a powerful marketing tool for businesses. Additionally, a local 212 business phone number can be forwarded to practically any location around the country.

