Time To Know, a leader in the global Ed-Tech industry launched its latest product line, ECHO at their Regional Sales Conference held in Hong Kong from 21-22 February 2017.

The company's leading Ed-Tech partners came from six countries throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to participate in the unveiling of the new product line.

Held on the premises of the prestigious Deson Group (Hong Kong), the event was attended by numerous high ranking officials of prominent regional companies: Braid Networks (Philippines), CHH (Singapore), eLearning Pro (Hong Kong), iGroup (Korea and Australia) and Jcomm (Taiwan).

Time To Know showcased their complete new suite, Echo, the first online learning environment that combines the benefits of face-to-face and distance learning for insight-driven education in corporate and vocational training markets.

These benefits increase employee motivation and commitment throughout the entire training process and dramatically decrease learner drop-out rates and increase employee comprehension. "We are enthusiastic about presenting our new product line for our partners in a region of the world that is actively embracing digital distance learning", says CEO Yair Brosh. "We are encouraged by the favorable feedback from the group, who were highly impressed with our BI tools, the actionable insight gained on the learning process, and the fresh new user-friendly interface of our Echo solution. Coming from this 'tech-savvy' group, we view this as a positive indicator for potential growth in the APAC regional market."

About Time To Know

Time To Know is an Insight-Driven-Learning company that empowers Distance Education with a complete solution for Active, Social Learning and Real-time Data Analytics and Insight.

We enable learners/employees to actively engage in learning, receive feedback on their progress and performance, and have opportunities for social collaboration with their peers and instructors. Utilizing our BI tools, organizations can compare learner skills, courses performance, and departments achievements to make effective data-driven business decisions.

To learn more about Time To Know and their Digital Distance Learning solutions, contact Eli Moyrel Asia Pacific Regional Sales Director at eli.moyrel(at)timetoknow.com or visit the product webpage at http://www.timetoknow.com/echo/