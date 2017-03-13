Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Mike Busch "Threats like these to block access to reproductive health is so unpopular that a recent poll found that 7 in 10 voters oppose defunding Planned Parenthood,” said Karen J. Nelson, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood.

Maryland legislators are determined to provide continuity of care for low-income patients who rely on the preventative health care services offered by Planned Parenthood should the federal government decide to block services.

The leadership of the Maryland General Assembly and scores of legislators affirmed their commitment to Planned Parenthood patients and the vital prevention services provided daily in ten health centers around the state.

“We stand firmly behind Planned Parenthood. The leadership of both chambers are committed to passing the strongest possible measure to ensure that family planning and women’s health care services remain available for all Marylanders," said Senator Richard Madaleno, Vice-Chair, Budget and Taxation Committee.

As a result of the proposal introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to repeal the Affordable Care Act, nearly 25,000 Maryland women are expected to lose access to reproductive health services. People with low incomes, who don’t have health insurance, or who use Medicaid insurance, may have no other place to turn for healthcare. Taking away their ability to use Medicaid, or be provided support by Title X, means they can no longer access the care they need at a Planned Parenthood health center.

"Threats like these to block access to reproductive health is so unpopular that a recent poll found that 7 in 10 voters oppose defunding Planned Parenthood,” said Karen J. Nelson, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood.

“In Maryland, we will prove to be stronger than those attempts by Washington politicians to divide us. Planned Parenthood is grateful to the General Assembly for its leadership and its visionary efforts to protect our patients. We fully support state legislators as they do all that they can on behalf of women.”

The bill to provide continuity of care (SB1081/ HB1083), sponsored by Senator Richard Madaleno and Delegate Shane Pendergrass, will ensure funding is available for low-income patients who rely on the preventative health care services offered by Planned Parenthood should the federal government decide to block services.

More than 40,000 women, men and young people -- nearly half of whom are people of color -- come through the doors of Planned Parenthood health centers in Maryland every year for often lifesaving care like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI testing. Each year an additional 10,000 participate in reproductive health education programs

“The people who would be hurt the most are people who have historically faced barriers to quality health care -- often people of color, those living in rural areas, and LGBTQ people. All individuals should be able to access the essential health care they need,” said Delegate Shane Pendergrass, Chair, Health and Government Operations Committee.

++++++++++

Health Services Provided by Planned Parenthood:



FDA-approved birth control methods including IUDs and implants, hormonal contraceptives such as birth control pills, birth control patch, and Nuvaring; condoms; and emergency contraception.

Preventative care including well-woman visits, pap tests, breast exams, mammogram referrals, and cancer screenings; HIV testing and education including PrEP; STI testing and treatment; and, HPV vaccines.

Vasectomies and tubal ligation.

Pregnancy tests, options education, prenatal and adoption referrals, and abortion services.

For more information contact Director of Communications at Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Dana Robinson, at 443-691-7553 or dana.robinson(at)ppm.care.