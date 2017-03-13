Ecocor, a construction firm that manufactures, delivers and assembles Passive House buildings, has finished assembly of the Elizabeth Scott Prefabricated Passive House, which was designed by Richard Pedranti Architect (RPA), a full-service architecture firm focusing on sustainable and Passive House design. While Ecocor and RPA independently have extensive experience with site-built and prefabricated Passive Houses, Elizabeth’s house, which was panelized in Ecocor’s advanced fabrication facility, is the first in the United States to be manufactured using state-of-the-art machines imported from Sweden.

Elizabeth worked with RPA to customize her own version of the Goldenrod Model Home from the Solsken Line of Prefabricated Passive Houses.

Once designed, RPA’s computerized building models automatically provided instructions to the Randek AB saw and production line inside the Ecocor facility, where the panelized wall and roof components are created.

Ecocor uses the highest quality building materials to manufacture their patent pending wall and roof components that are certified by the Passive House Institute (PHI) in Darmstadt, Germany. After the wall and roof components are fabricated using Ecocor’s state-of-the-art production line, they are loaded onto trucks and ready to be delivered onsite. Upon delivery, Ecocor’s team uses a crane to “fly-in” the wall and roof components before additional team members assemble the panels together.

“Manufacturing the wall and roof components in the Ecocor facility allows us to be extremely efficient when assembling the Passive House onsite,” said Chris Corson, Founder and Technical Director of Ecocor. “By using such advanced equipment and not having to worry about nuisances like the weather, we’re able to construct the highest-quality prefabricated homes much faster than typical site-built construction.”

Elizabeth’s Prefabricated Passive House is located on a lot adjacent to her parents’ “Post and Beam Passive Solar House” that was built in 1979 by legendary low-energy builder Bruce Brownell. After Ecocor assembles the wall and roof components, local builder partners will take over for interior fit and finish.

“Prefabricated Passive Houses solves for the many deficiencies in modern home construction and represents the future of American home building,” said Richard Pedranti, Founder and Principal at RPA. “By combining the Passive approach to building design and prefabrication of the building components, Chris and I are able to efficiently deliver the healthiest, most comfortable homes on the market today.”

Passive House is the most stringent, low energy building standard in the world. Common in many European countries, Passive House takes advantage of super-insulated walls, internal heat gains and the sun coming through well-situated windows to produce the highest level of interior comfort available in a building today. Regardless of the weather outside, this 21st Century approach to home building reduces energy consumption by 80 to 90 percent compared to a conventional home, maintains a comfortable 68 to 72 degrees indoors all year-round and improves indoor air quality with a continuous supply of filtered fresh air.

About Ecocor

Ecocor is a construction firm that designs, manufactures, delivers and assembles Passive House buildings throughout North America. Ecocor’s patent pending foundation and wall designs reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling in buildings by 80-90%, which substantially reduces the cost of ownership and the building’s carbon footprint, while increasing the comfort of its owners. Using panelized building components as a construction platform, Ecocor has better control, higher quality and much shorter time-to-occupancy than any site-built construction. Learn more at http://www.ecocor.us/.

About RPA

Richard Pedranti Architect is an innovative architecture firm located in the heart of the Upper Delaware River Region specializing in environmentally conscious building strategies. The firm is distinguished by its proven ability to create beautiful buildings that achieve the rigorous Passive House standard. Combining intelligent modern design and 21st Century building standards, RPA creates simply extraordinary places that exist in harmony with the environment and fulfill the unique aspirations of each client. To learn more go to http://www.richardpedranti.com.