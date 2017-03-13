If you are already dreaming of summer, escaping with your family, and fishing on the Chesapeake, then the Bay Bridge Boat Show is designed just for you.

More than 350 powerboats are coming to the Bay Bridge Boat Show on April 21-23, 2017.

All leading powerboat manufacturers will be exhibiting and attendees will shop from 350 powerboats and compare more than 100 fishing boats from 35 manufacturers.

"If you are already dreaming of summer, escaping with your family and fishing on the Chesapeake, then the Bay Bridge Boat Show is designed just for you," said Paul Jacobs, president and general manage of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Every style and size of boat imaginable will be displayed, from 7 to 70 feet, including an impressive collection of fishing boats, center consoles, trawlers, express cruisers, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, bowriders, bass boats, inflatables, kayaks, SUPs, and canoes.

The best way to know if a boat is right for you is to try it out for size. Dealers will offer demo rides and sea trials from the docks inside the show. Exhibitors will feature pontoons, center consoles, bow riders, jet boats, and catamaran deck boats at the PropTalk Demo Dock.

Boat show goers will explore over 100 on-land exhibits and browse the latest in navigational equipment, high-tech electronics, inflatables, boating accessories, clothing, gear, and related services such as boating clubs, charter companies, insurance firms, and lending institutions.

Industry experts offer six free seminars daily including a hands-on docking class. Fishing, casting and rod building lessons are available all weekend.

On opening day, Friday, April 21st, exhibitors and attendees are invited to gather at the beautiful marina pool bar at 6:00PM for complimentary Hemingway's barbeque with all the fixings, chocolates from Parfections, live music from Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers, and a cash bar.

ESPN radio will broadcast live at the show Friday April 21st from 4:00 to 7:00PM.

An interactive children's area with a moon bounce, photo booth, face painting, food and drink stations, an expanded food court, and a pool bar make this a fun family event.

One lucky boater will win a 'Boatload of Prizes' generously donated by our sponsors and exhibitors. To register buy tickets online or register at the show to win.

Plenty of on-site parking will be available. A $3.00 donation will support the Kent Island High School Athletic Boosters.

DETAILS

Bay Bridge Boat Show

Bay Bridge Marina,

Stevensville, Maryland

Friday, April 21, 2017

10:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday, April 22, 2017

10:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, April 23, 2017

10:00am - 5:00pm

TICKET PRICES

Adult One Day - $12

Adult Two Day Combo - $19

Children - 12 & under FREE

About the Annapolis Boat Shows: A premier event management company that produces four grand in-water boat shows. Each year 100,000 loyal attendees from around the world travel to the Chesapeake Bay to experience these nautical extravaganzas. According to a 2014 economic impact study, the Annapolis Boat Shows injects more than $112 million into the Annapolis area economy each year.