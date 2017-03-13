“Pacific Union is a growing company, with a broad array of products and a commitment to the Wholesale marketplace. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead their growth in the western division,” Armstrong said.

Pacific Union Financial LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Senior Vice President and West Division Manager for Wholesale Lending, Greg Armstrong.

Mr. Armstrong brings more than 30 years of solid mortgage experience to this role. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Third Party Originations for Banc Home Loans.

“We are pleased to add a key leader with Greg’s experience and track record for growth to our Wholesale leadership team,” said Andy Peach, Senior Executive Vice President for the Institutional Lending Group. “Growing our Wholesale production is a big priority for our company and Greg is an established leader who can help us meet our aspirations,” Peach added.

Mr. Armstrong will be based at Pacific Union’s Costa Mesa office. He will be responsible for overseeing Wholesale production, growing the sales team, and expanding the broker network in the western division.

“Pacific Union is a growing company, with a broad array of products and a commitment to the Wholesale marketplace. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead their growth in the western division,” Armstrong said.

About Pacific Union Financial

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Irving, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas, California, Virginia, and North Carolina and over 35 branches across the country. We originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $23 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit http://www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.