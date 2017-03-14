Flagpole Warehouse Releases New Anti-Theft Device

Anti-Theft Device we have always provided the best quality products at reasonable prices

Due to heightened demand, Flagpole Warehouse, a division of The Flag Company, Inc., announces the release of specialized security and conversion hardware for residential and commercial flagpoles.

Though largely unreported, flag theft and vandalism is sadly a reality. In order to protect investment, Flagpole Warehouse has a system that prevents theft. Tailored for DIY, the security and conversion hardware is easy to install and will offer the peace of mind that the flag is safe.

These fittings were developed with the intent of securing flags and banners and were designed for existing flagpoles. They consist of an internal mechanism, a winch and cylinder lock and key. They can be installed easily by drilling a couple holes in the flagpole. The winch is intended for flagpoles 20’ to 40’ in height, using an external handle to control the ascending/descending of the flag. The fitting is available with or without a cylinder lock and key. The hardware works on fiberglass, aluminum or steel flagpoles. Changing the flagpole trucks to accommodate the conversion from external to internal may be necessary. This is a very inexpensive way to convert an external flagpole to internal. By securing the hardware within the pole, the risk of theft and vandalism becomes quite low.

The Flag Company, Inc. is located in Acworth, Georgia. Locally owned and operated since 1989, we pride ourselves on excellent customer service and product standards. One of the oldest e-commerce sites on the web, we opened our virtual doors in 1996. Over the years, we have made numerous improvements to our websites to make shopping with us simpler and easier. One thing has not changed: we have always provided the best quality products at reasonable prices. Our first project was to create a custom flag for a real estate agent to attract attention to a listing. From those humble beginnings, our business grew immensely. Whether installing all the flagpoles for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta or providing flagpoles for our corporate customers around the world, our mission is to provide knowledgeable service to our customers, offering the best product for their project. Today, The Flag Company, Inc. has four other major divisions: Flagpole Warehouse, Flagpole Beacon, Feel Good Light-Ups, and Digital Printing Services.

