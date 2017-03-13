FOR RELEASE ON:

March 13, 2017 at 12 PM MST

Ray Powell announced his candidacy for the position of New Mexico’s Commissioner of Public Lands in the 2018 election at today's Environmental Justice Day rally at the State Legislature. Powell served in this position from 1993-2002 and again from 2011-2014.

“What I stand and fight for is the land of New Mexico - it is a sacred Trust,” Powell stated. “I will conduct the affairs of the State Land Office in a transparent, ethical, and inclusive way. I will protect our land from being sold or traded off, from pollution, misuse and mismanagement – optimizing revenue for our schools, hospitals, and communities while creating thousands of jobs in the new energy economy. The Land Commissioner has a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health of the land, our energy future and the people of New Mexico – today, tomorrow and for generations to come. That’s the legacy we seek to leave our children.”

“States and local communities that focus on taking the best care of their natural environment have the strongest economies, the best jobs, and enjoy the highest quality of life. For our own health and well-being, it is important to consider the long-term economic impact of decisions that affect our lands, while we work to keep them healthy and productive for the future. The decisions we make today will profoundly affect every generation of New Mexicans. With this in mind, we deserve a leader that puts our health, and our family’s health, prosperity and well-being ahead of short-sighted deals with damaging long-term consequences. I am that leader.” – Powell stated.

Powell is a native New Mexican who received his Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and Biology, as well as a Master’s degree in Botany and Plant Ecology from the University of New Mexico. He earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Tufts University, with an emphasis in Wildlife Medicine

Powell served as a special assistant to Governor Bruce King with responsibility for environment, natural resources, health, and recreation. He worked with world-renowned scientist and humanitarian Dr. Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute for Wildlife Research Education and Conservation; and also served as the Executive Director of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

During his tenure as State Land Commissioner, Powell generated record revenues and worked to reclaim and restore the health of Trust Lands. He received numerous accolades and awards from business, agriculture, sportsmen, schools, universities, sovereign tribal governments, and environmental groups. He served as a member of the State Investment Council, Mining Commission, Oil and Conservation Commission, the Youth Conservation Corps Commission, the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Committee on Foreign Animal and Poultry Diseases, and the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Regulation and Licensing

Note: The Commissioner of Public Lands is an elected state official responsible for administering the state's land grant trust. Thirteen million acres of land were granted to New Mexico in 1898 and 1910. Each tract is held in trust for the public schools, universities, as well as special schools and hospitals that serve children with physical, visual, and auditory disabilities. During Powell’s tenure from 2011 to 2014, the trust lands produced a record $2.7 billion dollars. This reduced the annual tax burden for each tax filer by $1000 a year.