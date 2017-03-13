Progressive leadership development will set the framework for future healthcare leaders.

The Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) welcomes Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, Founder and CEO of MEMD and LeadershipYOU.com, as opening keynote of the leadership pre-convention at the 2017 Urgent Care Convention & Expo.

Dr. Shufeldt’s opening keynote leadership pre-convention course, “Optimized Leadership: Performance Skills Needed In The New Healthcare Landscape,” will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 8:30 – 9:30 AM.

“I’m thrilled to share the necessary tools it takes to transform into a successful leader,” Dr. Shufeldt says. Adding, “Progressive leadership development will set the framework for future healthcare leaders.”

The UCAOA 2017 Urgent Care Convention & Expo will be held April 30-May 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Dr. Shufeldt is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. He has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership.

Dr. Shufeldt is Founder and CEO of MeMD and LeadershipYOU.com. LeadershipYOU.com is an educational resource website dedicated to empower viewers with effective leadership skills. LeadershipYOU.com provides educators and students with multimedia tools for leadership development. MeMD is a leading telemedicine service provider revolutionizing the healthcare industry by offering access to affordable, convenient, and secure web-based health care. MeMD combines proven telemedicine technologies with business model innovations to improve access to medical providers and reduce healthcare costs.

84% of the UCAOA 2017 Urgent Care Convention & Expo educational sessions are new, providing up to 27 CME/UCMC credits. This 4-day event allows participants to collaborate with bright minds, receive expert advice, obtain real-world strategies, engage in solution-focused discussions, and leave with implementable takeaways.

