Keystone Senior Rohit Chatterjee Named Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine [Rohit's] ability to develop path-breaking methods in software and technology have contributed to building our exceptional Tax Practice and Legal and Technology Group, and he deserves this industry recognition.

Keystone Strategy’s Rohit Chatterjee, a senior principal based in Boston, has been named one of Consulting magazine's “2017 Rising Stars of the Profession – 35 Under 35” for Excellence in Financial Consulting.

Dr. Rohit Chatterjee joined Keystone in 2011, and since then has demonstrated a unique ability to combine exceptional strategy, creative research, and brilliant economics thinking with his ability to declutter complex cases. The results of which are seemingly unattainable business and legal discoveries on behalf of his clients. This Columbia University Ph.D. simultaneously leads Keystone Strategy’s Tax practice, now the firm’s fastest-growing area, and its Computer Science Technical Practice, adding Amazon, Oracle, Facebook and other tech giants as clients.

“Rohit brings unwavering energy to problem-solving,” notes Keystone Partner Jeff Marowits. “His ability to develop path-breaking methods in software and technology have contributed to building our exceptional Tax Practice and Legal and Technology Group, and he deserves this industry recognition.”

Keystone Senior Principal and a 2016 Rising Star awardee, Samantha Price shares this about her colleague and peer, "We continue to prioritize a culture of development at Keystone. Rohit’s award reflects our emphasis on this priority as he truly represents the next generation of our leadership: bright, curious, and driven.”

“I am so honored to win the rising stars of the profession award,” said Dr. Chatterjee. “Receiving this award validates my belief that Keystone has provided me exceptional opportunities with a team that cares about my professional growth.”

Profiles of all of the "Rising Stars" honorees are in the March 2017 edition of Consulting magazine. The publication will celebrate this year's winners at its Rising Stars of the Profession Awards Dinner on April 27 at the W Chicago City Center in Chicago.

About Keystone

Keystone is an innovative strategy and economics consulting firm that delivers transformative ideas to the market. The company partners with Fortune 500 companies on leading-edge challenges in science, technology, and business. The firm’s expertise in business strategy, economics, product development, intellectual property and antitrust is ideally suited to developing bold strategies that have a global impact. Keystone combines the strategic insights of leading experts from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Wharton and other top universities with the practical industry expertise of its accomplished professionals. Keystone is actively recruiting exceptional talent with advanced degrees in business, economics, and engineering. Learn more about Keystone and its careers at http://keystonestrategy.com.