Richard Ciavarra, has completed his new book “True Richard’s Journals”: an inspirational and reflective book of poetry that explore faith, self-identity and doubt. Ciavarra asks the questions that people have grappled with since the beginning of time. With humor, the author explores the struggle between faith and doubt in various forms--from religion, war and politics to love itself. Here he has complied an extraordinary collection of poems that explore the complex facets of human faith and doubt.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Richard Ciavarra’s inspirational collection of poems is an entertaining and enlightening read for anyone who muses about life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “True Richard’s Journals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

