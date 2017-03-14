Tim Eichholtz, a Navy Veteran, husband, retiree, devout Christian, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “The Hypertheans”: a gripping and potent adventure depicting a tale of space, extra-terrestrials, war and survival.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Tim Eichholtz’s exciting work will keep the reader on the edge of their seat!

The solar system is about to come under attack by a race that wants to destroy populations just because they can. The Hypertheans have been at peace with them for several centuries but have been at odds with them for thousands of years. They have decided they want to help Earth in fighting this race by supplying humans with an armada of fighting ships. In order to bring this about, they have sent Kleg to Earth and have selected Tim Graham to lead this fleet.

Tim is reluctant at first but decides that this is real and goes into space with Kleg and helps to establish the fleet and how it will be manned with people from Earth. Because the selection must include people from all the nations of Earth, it has been decided that there will not be any governance by the nations of Earth, but they will receive great medical and technological advancements by participating.

The fleet is trained and all the ships that have been supplied by the Hypertheans with great pride and the morale is high and the people of Earth take their role in defending their solar system. Over the years, the battle finally comes and they get the opportunity to defend their solar system.

