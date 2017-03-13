“Virid cares about their clients and it shows in their uncanny speed at delivering solutions,” said Julio Berrios, E-Commerce Manager at Bakers.

Virid, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for retail brands, announces the launch of a redesigned retail website for Bakers on the award-winning marketAgility Cloud platform. The marketAgility Cloud platform is powered by Microsoft Azure and provides flexibility, scalability, and reliable performance.

Virid’s eCommerce solution provides retailers with more than a platform. Retailers are able to take advantage of a team of eCommerce experts who are invested in the success of their business efforts. For almost two decades, Virid has helped leading brands grow and succeed in an ever-changing digital space.

“Virid cares about their clients, and it shows in their uncanny speed at delivering solutions. It is comforting to know that Virid is always there for Bakers, especially during our new website launch,” said Julio Berrios, E-Commerce Manager at Bakers.

The redesigned Bakers website is built on Virid’s baseline website framework, which comes packed with best practices designed to increase conversions, including a mobile-first focus. In addition to an optimized mobile experience, the Bakers website features impactful product imagery, a streamlined navigation, and powerful admin tools for enhanced website management and customization. The Bakers website also includes an international checkout flow powered by GlobalShopex.

GlobalShopex allows merchants of all sizes to add an ‘international checkout’ option to their shopping cart, which transfers customers to an international version of the merchant’s shopping cart. GlobalShopex then handles the entire international checkout process on behalf of the merchant including fraud screening, multiple currencies, and total landed cost. The GlobalShopex global eCommerce solution facilitates international shipping to locations in more than 200 countries and territories around the world from its’ domestic logistic centers. GlobalShopex also provides multilingual customer service while offering aggressive shipping rates with the highest quality of service.

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Bakers and feel like this website really reflects the Bakers brand,” said Steve Deller, CEO of Virid. “This website will allow Bakers to flourish in their online sales, and we look forward to their continued success.”

About Virid:

Virid is a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for growing retail brands. Since 1999, Virid has provided retailers with a trusted, stable eCommerce package including software, cloud-based hosting, integration support, and ongoing technology consulting. Virid prides itself on knowing retailers and their businesses and gives them the tools they need to competitively sell in the ever-changing digital space. For more information, please visit http://www.virid.com.

About Bakers:

Bakers is the leading specialty retailer of fashion-forward footwear and accessories for style-driven young women. Bakers successfully maintains a strong and trusted relationship with women who love shoes by consistently offering the latest fashion merchandise at affordable prices and highest level of customer service. Bakers is the destination for young women seeking the latest trends in footwear and accessories. For more information, please visit http://www.bakersshoes.com.