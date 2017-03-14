The COEBO Code or Code of Ethics for Behavioral Organizations is used to ensure that organizations develop and maintain ethical administrative supports to guide their employees toward ethical clinical and educational practices. The COEBO Code began originally as a seven item document created by Jon S. Bailey, PhD, BCBA-D that served as an attestation that all organizations that provide behavior analysis services would agree to follow. Over time the document became a movement rallying behavior analysts from around the world to help spread the word about a Code of Ethics for Behavioral Organizations (COEBO Code).

The Columbus Organization is headquartered in the State of Pennsylvania and was formed in 1984. Its founding mission was to make a difference in the lives of people with special needs and its guiding principle has been to provide high-quality services in a manner that maintains the dignity and privacy of the consumers and families served. Columbus provides behavior supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and mental health disorders. Columbus provides behavior services throughout the State of Tennessee.

Columbus is the nation’s leading provider of on-site professional staffing and consultative services, focusing exclusively on agencies that serve individuals with special needs. Since 1984, Columbus has assisted more than 140 state and local agencies in over 40 states and the District of Columbia to help solve staffing and programmatic problems. Many of these agencies faced challenging regulatory, certification, and litigation issues. In every instance, Columbus achieved positive outcomes. Columbus is an organization of professionals who have extensive expertise in clinical practice, recruiting professional staff, clinical research, staff training, forensic issues, litigation issues, and developing policies and procedures for agencies servicing individuals with special needs. Columbus has designed high-quality services that meet and exceed customers’ expectations, achieving improved outcomes within identified timeframes and fiscal parameters.

For more information about The Columbus Organization visit their website at http://www.columbusorg.com or e-mail them today at info(at)columbusorg(dot)com.

About COEBO

The Credentialing of Ethical Behavioral Organizations (COEBO) is a corporation established to set and maintain the standards of ethical practice for behavioral organizations set forth in The Code of Ethics for Behavioral Organizations (The COEBO Code). The COEBO meets these standards by certifying worthy organizations through a multi-level credentialing program. The COEBO Code was designed by behavior analysts, for behavioral organizations. Our mission is to establish a standard of ethics for behavioral organizations.

Visit us at http://www.coebo.com or email us at info(at)coebo(dot)com