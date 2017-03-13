HighJump has and will continue to forge the path in the development of innovations that enable supply chain professionals to not only meet, but exceed their short and long-term goals,” said Ross Elliott, executive vice president and chief strategy officer

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, today announces how supply chain professionals can digitally transform their workflows to stay at the forefront of today’s competitive landscape. At HighJump’s Elevate User Conference, Chief Strategy Officer Ross Elliot unveils what the company has outlined as its top four digital trends for supply chain companies to follow in 2017. These trends are based on ongoing research to meet the unique needs of each of HighJump’s more than 15,000 customers worldwide.

Supply chain professionals must constantly evolve their offerings to meet customer demands for simpler, faster and more profitable delivery of goods. Digital transformation is pivotal to this. To tap into the full potential of digitization, supply chain executives must enhance their workflows with solutions that provide the following:



Human design: Solutions should cater to the user. Choose apps, software and devices that eliminate workflow complexities and up productivity by providing the look and feel of consumer-grade devices.

Actionable analytics: Move beyond basic batch analytics reports. Place your trust in tools that sort through big data and provide clear insight on how to enhance processes.

Unified commerce: There is no single path to providing the personalized experience customers demand when ordering goods. Find solutions that seamlessly integrate with other tools to assure staff always has the information available to deliver the quality experience customers expect.

Smart devices: Seek out devices that offer the latest features, such as voice control and chatbots, to automate time-consuming data entry and searches.

“HighJump has and will continue to forge the path in the development of innovations that enable supply chain professionals to not only meet, but exceed their short and long-term goals,” said Ross Elliott, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at HighJump. “We will continue on this endeavor with our current line of solutions, along with a series of launches planned for this year.”

HighJump enables supply chain professionals, ranging from large enterprises to SMBs, with the agility to rapidly modify their workflows to meet the demands of any industry through adaptable, connected solutions that fit any stage of the process. This spans warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and direct store delivery (DSD). The company’s capabilities and dedication are exemplified by recognition as part of the Inc. 5000 and Forbes America’s Most Promising Companies. A snapshot of HighJump’s diverse and influential customer portfolio is available here.

In its 14th year, Elevate is HighJump’s annual user conference bringing together more than 700 supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning about the latest advances of HighJump’s unique line of services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.

HighJump’s Elevate is being held now through March 15, 2017 in Orlando, FL. For updates from the show, follow the HighJump Supply Chain Technology Blog.

