"Our vendors bring quality collections and accumulations for their collector customers, and are always looking to give free appraisals, time permitting, to collections and accumulations brought in from the area," said Jim Taylor, show producer

“Several large collections have been appraised and sold at this show in recent years. Our expert appraisers look forward to seeing new material here year after year,” said Taylor, owner of Courthouse Square Antique Postcards.

In addition to postcard and paper ephemera dealers, specialists in Victorian ephemera and trade cards, plus vintage posters, art nouveau/deco perfume labels are scheduled to be on-hand. Attendees can browse through Valentines and Victorian greeting cards, and more.

Show highlights include hourly drawings for gift certificates; free appraisals-time permitting, and Barr's Postcard News representatives will be at their table, providing information, and free Barr's Postcard News issues available while supplies last. Attendees will also be able to meet and visit The Newberry Library, Curt Teich Postcard Archives Collection Representatives

Archival postcard storage and exhibit supplies and reference volumes are available for purchase.

The Greater Chicago Antique Postcard & Paper Americana Show and Sale is scheduled for the Holiday Inn Chicago SW-Countryside Conference Center Ballroom, William Tell, 6201 Joliet Road Countryside, Illinois 60525

“We have moved our twice-a-year show across the street (Joliet Road) from the venue at the union hall to the William Tell Holiday Inn Countryside Ballroom," said Taylor, show producer. "Our guests and vendors will be able to enjoy in-house restaurants, bar, beautiful rooms, and lots of free parking. It's a great atmosphere for our show; easy to find. If you found our previous location, just look across the street."

Doors open Friday April 14, from 10 am - 6 pm; with Saturday, April 15, 2017, hours from 8 am-4 pm. (early Saturday open hours, extended afternoon hours this time.)

Regular admission is $5 for both days. An “Early bird" admission of $10 is available at 9 am, on Friday.

Email: postcards(at)courthousesquare(dot)net for dollar-off admissions coupons.

Additional details and background available at http://www.courthousesquare.net; flyers, vendor lists, directions, schedule and show details, at http://www.courthousesquare.net/showsched.htm