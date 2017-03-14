The power of acknowledging one's self is the most important of all

Edward Devitt II suffered severe brain trauma as the result of a car accident at age eighteen, overcame years of depression and addiction, and now, at thirty-six year old, leads a normal, productive life with virtually no residual cognitive impairment. His ordeal, despite its long-lasting repercussions, gave him a new direction in life as a public speaker and the founder of Talking Brains Initiative (TBI), a nonprofit organization devoted to removing the stigma from brain injuries, and offering support to those afflicted with them. Consequently, he’s come to see his experience as a “blessing in disguise.”

On March 6, 2017, Brain Injury Awareness Day, Mr. Devitt traveled to Albany to film the activities surrounding a rally being held at the Legislative Office Building, as well as interviews he held on the subject with New York State Assemblyperson Aileen M. Gunther and State Senator Bill Larkin. In keeping with his organization’s mission of initiating dialog, he also recorded candid conversations with those attending the event, where they discussed their own personal issues and the hurdles they faced.

One of the highlights of the filming was a chance meeting between a group of advocates, including Mr. Devitt, and several high-level health service providers who happened to be in Ms. Gunther’s office at the time. “It was very powerful to directly address individuals from the health care industry,” he says. “No one understands, or can express the needs of any group of people better than the people themselves. We could tell them our stories based on first-hand knowledge.”

The film is still in its developmental stages, but Mr. Devitt has plans to distribute it as widely as possible, including at film festivals specifically geared toward promoting disability awareness such as Sprout and New York ReelAbilities.

For further information on the documentary and Talking Brains Initiative, or to book Ed Devitt II for speaking engagements, please visit the Brain New Day website, http://www.BrainNewDay.com. Mr. Devitt can also be contacted directly, at 845.341.3809, or Ed@BrainNewDay.com.

