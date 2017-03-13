Foresight Institute, a leading think tank and public interest organization focused on catalyzing future technologies, announced their inaugural class of Fellows today.

The Foresight Fellowship is an exclusive one-year supportive program committed to giving participants the support and mentorship to accelerate their bold ideas into the future. The ten selected Fellows are working on technologies that have massive potential for the future, especially with technology that is relatively undervalued in the media.

The Fellows will provide new perspectives on topics such as Molecular Machines (Nanotechnology), Space, Longevity, Mind Uploading, and AI Ethics. They were reviewed on the criteria of technical ability, originality, experience, and potential for impacting the state of these technologies in a big way. Each Fellow will receive personalized attention, exposure to opportunity, and mentorship from leaders in their fields. During the one-year program, Fellows will be invited to engage in events, connect to mentors and other Fellows, and increase their skills to succeed with their endeavors.

Steve Burgess, President of Foresight Institute says, “There’s nothing new in the world… is an adage that has met its match. The Foresight Fellows are up to the challenge and we look forward to what they bring forth. The Foresight Fellowship Program is itself new, and we’re excited about working with this talented group and the prospects they bring to possible technological breakthrough for a better world for everyone.”

Since 1993, Foresight Institute has been rewarding those who are making strides in the field of Nanotechnology with the Feynman Prize. In 2016, one of their former Feynman Prize winners, Sir James Fraser Stoddart, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work with molecular machines. Foresight Institute recognizes that providing a strong network and knowledge base for new Fellows to access will accelerate their missions and reflect Foresight’s goals to further support those making important strides in key fields. The early identification and support of big research ideas is where Foresight Institute creates the most impact.

The Fellows

It is an honor to welcome the following Fellows into the 2017 Foresight Institute Fellowship:

Jonathan Barnes, Synthetic Polymer Chemistry

Chuyang Cheng, Molecular Machines

Kimberly Hamad-Schifferli, Biomolecular Machines

Eric Hinterman, Space Technology

Cosmo Mielke, Longevity

Michael Skuhersky, Mind Uploading

Eva-Maria Strauch, Protein Engineering

Berhane Temelso, Computational Chemistry

Nell Watson, Machine Ethics

Christopher Wilmer, Molecular Machines

To learn more about the Foresight Fellowship program and follow the news, visit foresight.org or view the video in the link at the end of this release.

About The Foresight Institute

Foresight Institute is a research organization focused on transformative future technologies. Founded in 1986, its mission is to discover and promote the upsides, and help avoid the drawbacks, of nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and similar life-changing developments.