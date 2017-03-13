YouTube’s Leading Prankster Drops Explosive Snoop Dogg Video

Snoop Dogg and director Jesse Wellens I have an incredible audience. They have been with me on this journey, and my greatest hope is that they enjoy the ‘Lavender' (Nightfall Remix)’ music video - as much as I have enjoyed making it for them. ~ Jesse Wellens

YouTube mega-influencer, Jesse Wellens (@PrankvsPrank) gets political in his directorial debut with Snoop Dogg. In the music video BADBADNOTGOOD - Lavender ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg (Nightfall Remix), Wellens kicks off his lifelong goal of directing with a biting political satire starring both Snoop Dogg and ‘Boston Public’ actor Michael Rapaport.

Wellens who came from humble beginnings, was born and raised in New Jersey. A wild-child from the get go, he was kicked out of school but managed to graduate. From there he joined the Air Force. In 2007, Wellens and his then-girlfriend rode the wave of the exploding digital era posting videos of themselves pranking each other. Thus leading to the launch of the PrankvsPrank (also known as PVP) and BFvsGF channels. Ten years later, Wellens is one of the leading YouTube influencers with over a billion views and cresting 10 million subscribers. Tapped by USA Today as YouTube’s ‘Best Prankster(s),’ the self-made Streamy winner is fresh and funny.

Wellens independently creates entertainment content for his channels every day and while they provide creative platforms, Wellens dream has always been to evolve his skills and projects to the big screen. "I have an incredible audience. They are smart, funny and interactive. They have been with me on this journey, and my greatest hope is that they enjoy the ‘Lavender' (Nightfall Remix)’ music video - as much as I have enjoyed making it for them."

BADBADNOTGOOD - Lavender ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg (Nightfall Remix) on Innovative Leisure Records, is available on iTunes.

‘Lavender (Nightfall Remix)’ marks the first of many projects including music videos, television shows and feature films to be produced under Wellens production company, Rose Ave. with Wellens taking the lead as director/writer/producer.

Jesse Wellens is represented by Ben Davis at William Morris Endeavor (WME), manager Nic Adler and attorney Michael Silver of Cohen & Silver, LLC.

# # #

PHOTO CREDITS:

L-R: Snoop Dogg and director Jesse Wellens on set of ‘Lavender (Nightfall Remix)’ / Photo credit: Joseph Llanes photography

MEDIA ASSETS: for complete production details, key art and high-res images:

http://bit.ly/2mQatBn

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

https://www.youtube.com/user/PrankvsPrank

https://twitter.com/JesseWelle

https://www.facebook.com/Jesse.Wellens

https://www.instagram.com/JesseWelle/

https://www.facebook.com/PrankvsPrank/

#RonaldKlump #LavenderNightfallRemix #PVP #JesseWellens #SnoopDogg #DoggPound #BBNG #Kaytranada #Nightfall #NightfallRemix #BADBADNOTGOOD #JesseJames #Bang #Clown #Klown