ProPlex 5, LLC has opened with a new location in Framingham, MA. The company is a consulting firm offering Simple Solutions to Complex Problems.

Alexandra Arrivillaga DeCastro, businesswoman, professional, security expert, management consultant, Strategy Specialist, high risk consulting, CEO and founder said, "My Company offers Simple Solutions to Complex Problems." Stripping Complexity and brining back the basics.

ProPlex 5, LLC specializes in advisory services in high risk and strategic implementation:

To improve performance, enhance productivity and drive growth initiatives

Customer Relationship Management to build strong relationships with Businesses.

Arrivillaga served as CEO of her company, Lock It Up Security, LLC, from 2009 until it was sold in 2015 for an undisclosed amount. As CEO, she brought the company from humble beginnings to implementing security solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Arrivillaga now is CEO of OWL Management Consulting, LLC.

In the tradition of her former startup, ProPlex5, LLC is off to an auspicious start and already gaining popularity. It is currently engaging 220,000 people and has garnered more than 30,000 likes on its Facebook page in less than a week.

This recognition is not only in response to Arrivillaga’s excellent reputation in the business world but also a response to her strong community ties.

For more information, visit http://www.alexandraarrivillaga.consulting or call (617) 237-7912.

About Alexandra Arrivillaga

Arrivillaga is a communications professional and management consultant based in the greater Boston area.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Lesley University and her Master in Management from Cambridge College. She has completed doctorate work at Concord Law School as well as doctorate work in general business at Capella University. In 2013, she registered with the State Bar of California’s Admission Committee and was accepted.

Arrivillaga maintains strong Boston ties and is heavily involved in the communities. She has an excellent record in empowerment and business development and is fluent in English and many other languages.

Her new company is Proplex 5, LLC .