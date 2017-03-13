Dagah closes a crucial gap within the marketplace, where existing social engineering test software do not account for how contemporary business is conducted on smartphones and over social media.

Shevirah, the preeminent mobile penetration testing software company, announces the debut of the Professional Version of its Dagah Mobile penetration testing software.

This newest launch of the company’s flagship product further equips security analysts to design – and launch –campaigns of penetration test attacks against mobile endpoints and users, and review the results for lessons to improve the resilience of their users and mobility programs.

New features in this version include attacks simulating iOS malware, as well as the ability to run social engineering attacks over Twitter, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

“Dagah closes a crucial gap within the marketplace, where existing social engineering test software do not account for how contemporary business is conducted on smartphones and over social media,” says Georgia Weidman, Founder of Shevirah. “Companies who conduct regular penetration tests but who ignore the predominance of mobile are blinding themselves to serious risks.”

Based on Weidmain’s popular Smartphone Pentest Framework, Dagah reflects the needs of current users. It also continues to anticipate – and exceed – the expectations of users in the future.

“Shevirah's mobile pen testing tool is truly cutting edge,” says Adm. Dennis C. Blair, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Chairman and CEO of The Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA. “It helped us discover our security awareness posture prior to an actual adversary attack. Institutions like ours face cyber threats from a range of sources. Shevirah's software revealed to us how our mobile workforce would stand up to such attacks.”

About Shevirah

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Shevirah provides security professionals with software that evaluates Enterprise Mobility programs. The company’s flagship product, Dagah, reveals the security postures of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and the Internet of Things enabling companies to prioritize their security investments. For more information, visit http://www.shevirah.com.